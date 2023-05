Positive Trend: Vitiligo Treatment Market Predicted to Reach USD 625.8 Million by 2031

Vitiligo Treatment Market - Infographics- AMR

The global vitiligo treatment market was valued at $410.5 million in 2021, and to reach $625.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitiligo is a skin condition characterized by the loss of melanin, resulting in the formation of white patches on the skin. Fortunately, several treatment options can help manage and even reverse its effects. One common approach is topical corticosteroid creams, which can reduce inflammation and promote repigmentation. Another method involves the use of topical calcineurin inhibitors, which modulate the immune response and stimulate melanocyte activity. Phototherapy, including narrowband UVB and excimer laser therapy, is also effective in encouraging pigment production. In more severe cases, surgical interventions like skin grafting or melanocyte transplantation may be considered. Consulting a dermatologist is crucial for determining the most suitable treatment plan tailored to individual needs.

The vitiligo treatment market size was valued at $410.54 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $625.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 4.3%

Current Market Size: USD 410.54 Million

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021- 2031

Base Year: 2021

Region wise, North America has the highest vitiligo treatment market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about vitiligo conditions, availability of treatments, and increase in research activities for developing novel therapies for vitiligo.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of vitiligo among adults and rise in initiatives taken by government of various countries to spread awareness about vitiligo. For instance, the World Vitiligo Day is observed on 25th of June every year.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข Based on drug class type, the corticosteroids segment dominated the vitiligo treatment market size in 2021.

โ€ข On the basis of type, non-segmental segment dominated the market in 2021.

โ€ข By distribution channel, drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2021.

โ€ข Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž โ€“

Arcutis Biotherapeutics,

Astellas Pharma Inc.,

Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

Belcher Pharmaceuticals, LCC,

Celgene Corporation,

Clinuvel pharmaceuticals ltd,

Dr. Reddyโ€™s Laboratories Ltd,

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd,

Mylan N.V.,

Panacea Biotec Ltd,

Pfizer Inc.,

Strides Pharma Science Limited

