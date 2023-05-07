PRESS RELEASE: CELEBRATION OF THE NATIONAL MOTHERS’ DAY – MAY 2023

SAMOA, May 7 - Samoan mothers are represented as “The Benefits of Conscious Leadership” and this is also the national theme for the commemoration of mother’s day this year.

Mothers have distinguished themselves for their services in different parts of the country such as in Churches, Families and Communities especially in our Government.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Government of Samoan from colonial rule. It is no doubt that women have been one of the strong pillars behind this success. This is further enhanced by Samoa electing its first female Prime Minister, Honourable Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, who is also the first female leader of the Pacific.

Not only the sustainable benefits of women’s independence, but it also celebrates the dignity and respect of women in the country. The increase in violence against women is still recorded at a high of 60 percent in the Family Safety Survey (2017). In addition, the same study also recorded the high level of violence that mothers do to their children at 31 percent.

The role of women in the various Churches of Samoa is not diminished. It is recorded that the total number of women is less than 3 percent compared to men in all Churches combined (SBS, 2021). However, it is recorded that the number of mothers that participate in associations such as the Mafutaga a Tina and church choirs is at 65 percent (MWCSD, 2017).

It is important to discuss ways and solutions to recognize the inclusion of women in good governance and decision making.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Samoa’s commemoration of the National Mothers’ Day, to recognize their important role in leading and serving Families, Communities, Churches and the Government. It is a government initiative to value the continuous development carried out by mothers, to include all people for the prosperity of Samoa.

The program for the celebration of the National Mothers’ Day in Samoa, is led by the Ministry of Women Community and Development and its partners. The program for Savai’i starts on Monday 8 May, 10:00 am at the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development Salelologa. The program for Upolu will be on Thursday 11 May, at 9am at Tooa Salamasina Sogi.

