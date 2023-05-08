The Industrial Motherboards Market Size is expected to grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.50 Billion by 2030

The Industrial Motherboards Market Size is expected to grow from USD 1.30 Bn in 2022 to USD 2.50 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Motherboards Market Overview

The global industrial motherboards market refers to the market for motherboards that are designed and manufactured specifically for use in industrial applications. Industrial motherboards are typically more robust and durable than consumer-grade motherboards, and they often feature specialized connectors and interfaces for use with industrial equipment. The market for industrial motherboards is driven by the increasing demand for automation and control systems in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. The need for reliable and high-performance computing solutions in harsh industrial environments also contributes to the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for industrial motherboards, due to the presence of several major industrial manufacturing hubs in the region. North America and Europe are also significant markets for industrial motherboards, driven by the demand for automation and control systems in the manufacturing and transportation sectors. Some of the key players in the global industrial motherboards market include Advantech, Avalue Technology, ASRock, DFI, IEI Integration, Kontron, MSI IPC, and Supermicro.

Market Segment and Regional Analysis

The industrial motherboards market can be classified into several types based on the form factor of the motherboard. The most common types include:ATX: Advanced Technology eXtended (ATX) is a standard size for motherboards used in personal computers. ATX motherboards are larger than other types of motherboards, allowing for more expansion slots and features.Mini ITX: Mini ITX is a smaller form factor used in small form factor PCs and other compact devices. These motherboards are often used in applications where space is limited.Micro ATX: Micro ATX is a smaller form factor than ATX but larger than Mini ITX. These motherboards are often used in smaller desktop computers and other compact systems.Nano ITX: Nano ITX is the smallest form factor of the four types and is designed for use in ultra-compact devices such as embedded systems and thin clients.

The industrial motherboards market has a wide range of applications across various industries. Some of the key applications of industrial motherboards include:Building Automation: Industrial motherboards are used in building automation systems to control heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, lighting, and security systems.Manufacturing: Industrial motherboards are used in manufacturing equipment to control processes such as assembly lines, robotics, and industrial control systems.Military Application: Industrial motherboards are used in military applications for controlling weapons systems, surveillance equipment, and communication systems.Security and Surveillance: Industrial motherboards are used in security and surveillance systems for monitoring and controlling access to buildings and facilities.Factory Automation: Industrial motherboards are used in factory automation systems for controlling assembly lines, robotics, and other industrial control systems.Transportation: Industrial motherboards are used in transportation systems, such as trains, buses, and aircraft, for controlling critical systems and managing passenger information.Automotive industry: Industrial motherboards are used in automotive industry for managing vehicle control systems and powering automotive infotainment systems.

The industrial motherboards market is a global market, with demand and supply spread across various regions. Some of the key regions where the market is concentrated include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.North America and Europe are the mature markets for industrial motherboards, with a high demand for automation and control systems in various industries. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market for industrial motherboards, due to the growing manufacturing and automotive industries, as well as the increasing adoption of automation systems in emerging economies.The Middle East and Africa also represent a growing market for industrial motherboards, driven by the increasing demand for industrial automation in sectors such as oil and gas, and manufacturing.

Prominent Key Players of the Industrial Motherboards Market

The industrial motherboards market is highly competitive, with a number of key players operating in the market. Some of the prominent key players of the industrial motherboards market include: Advantech: Advantech is a leading provider of industrial motherboards and embedded computing solutions, offering a wide range of products for various applications and industries.Kontron: Kontron is a global provider of industrial motherboards and other embedded computing solutions, with a focus on IoT and Industry 4.0 applications.Beckhoff Automation: Beckhoff Automation is a leading provider of industrial motherboards and other control systems, offering a range of products for automation and control applications.Avalue Technology: Avalue Technology is a Taiwan-based company that specializes in the design and manufacture of industrial motherboards, as well as other embedded computing solutions.ADLINK Technology: ADLINK Technology is a global provider of industrial motherboards and other embedded computing solutions, offering a range of products for various industries and applications.

Key Market Segments Table: Industrial Motherboards Market

Based on types, the Industrial Motherboards market is primarily split into:

• ATX

• Mini ITX

• Micro ATX

• Nano ITX

Based on applications, the Industrial Motherboards market covers:

• Building Automation

• Manufacturing

• Military Application

• Security and Surveillance

• Factory Automation

• Transportation

• Automotive industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

Analysis of the Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19

The Russia-Ukraine War and the COVID-19 pandemic have had a mixed impact on the industrial motherboards market. The war has led to disruptions in the supply chain, particularly for manufacturers based in Ukraine, which has impacted the availability of components for motherboards. On the other hand, the pandemic has driven the demand for automation and control systems in various industries, leading to an increase in the demand for industrial motherboards. However, the pandemic has also led to supply chain disruptions, shortages of raw materials, and logistics challenges, which have impacted the production and delivery of industrial motherboards globally.

Key Drivers & Barriers in the Industrial Motherboards Market

The key drivers in the industrial motherboard market include the increasing demand for automation and control systems in various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. The growing need for reliable and high-performance computing solutions in harsh industrial environments is also a major driver. Other factors contributing to market growth include the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of advanced industrial communication protocols.The key barriers in the industrial motherboards market include the high cost of industrial motherboards compared to consumer-grade motherboards. The complexity of integrating and maintaining these motherboards is also a challenge. Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created supply chain disruptions and logistics challenges, impacting the production and delivery of industrial motherboards.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

• Increased demand: As the demand for automation and control systems in various industries continues to grow, the demand for industrial motherboards is expected to increase, providing a steady revenue stream for industry participants.

• Product differentiation: Industrial motherboards are typically more robust and durable than consumer-grade motherboards, providing industry participants with an opportunity to differentiate their products and compete based on quality and reliability.

• Long-term relationships: The complex nature of integrating and maintaining industrial motherboards often requires long-term relationships with customers, creating a loyal customer base for industry participants.

• Technological advancements: The development of advanced industrial communication protocols and the adoption of IoT provide an opportunity for industry participants to develop new and innovative products and stay ahead of the competition.

• Global presence: The industrial motherboards market is global, providing industry participants with opportunities to expand their business into new regions and increase their market share.

