Eddie Howell to Revive Lost Classic "Man From Manhattan" Featuring Freddie Mercury and Brian May
Eddie Howell, the renowned English musician and songwriter and MCM Global Team are proud to announce the re-release of his classic single, "Man From Manhattan." Originally produced by Freddie Mercury in 1976, the track features the legendary Queen frontman on piano and backing vocals, with Brian May playing lead guitar. The song's initial release was met with success in the UK and Europe, but faced an abrupt end due to a Musicians Union ban.
Now, after regaining the rights to "Man From Manhattan" from Warner Bros Records, Eddie Howell has breathed new life into the track. The original multi-track tape has been digitally transferred, remixed, and remastered at Abbey Road Studios, with state-of-the-art recording techniques and technology. The result is a stunning 12" vinyl boxed special edition, to be released by MCM Global Team, which includes a Dolby Atmos version of the song, unique memorabilia, and bonus tracks from the era.
The first 5000 copies of this special edition release will be pressed on 180 gr white vinyl, available exclusively for pre-order at themanfrommanhattan.com
Reflecting on the original recording experience, Eddie Howell shares: "I remember Freddie turning to me after the final playback of the recording and saying, 'If this is not a hit dear, sue Warner Bros.'. I never did sue Warner Bros., but now, all these years later, I'm proud to release this record to redress the balance and commemorate a snapshot of musical history that has been lost in time."
Eddie Howell's impressive career has seen him work with iconic artists such as Phil Collins, Gary Moore, Brand X, Freddie Mercury, and Brian May. His songs have been covered by The Monkees, ABBA's Frida, and Jon Stevens, whose recording of Eddie's song "Jezebel" held the number one spot in New Zealand for nine weeks.
