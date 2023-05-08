At Growth Rate of 23.1% Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size to Surpass USD 19.73 Billion in 2030

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market

The privileged access management solutions market is expected to be driven by a rise in the need to optimize organizational efficiency and security.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global privileged access management solutions market generated $2.47 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $19.73 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12768

Impact of Covid-19 on Privileged Access Management Solutions Market-

• There has been an increase in adoption of cloud-based technology for data cyber-security during the Covid-19 pandemic with implementation of the “work from home” culture among enterprises and organizations.

• The adoption of privileged access management solutions among BFSI, IT & telecom, government & public sector, healthcare, retail & e-commerce sectors increased considerably to protect data and avoid data breaches.

• The number of cyber-attacks rose during the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to implement cyber-security solutions increased. This led to the growth of the global privileged access management solutions market.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12768

Increase in cyber-attacks due to internal threats, need to optimize enterprise efficiency, and rise in government regulations to adopt cybersecurity practices drive the growth of the global privileged access management solutions market. However, lack of sufficient knowledge about emerging security risks hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in digitization and adoption of privileged access management services present new opportunities in the future.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global privileged access management solutions market based on offering, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on industry vertical, the government & public sector segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global privileged access management solutions market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the energy & utilities segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/privileged-access-management-solutions-market-A12403

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global privileged access management solutions market analyzed in the research include Arcon, Balabit Corporation, Beyondtrust, Inc., Ca, Inc., Centrify Corporation, Cyberark Software Ltd, Hitachi ID System Inc., Iraje Software, Krontech, Inc., and Wallix are provided in this report.

Procure Complete Report (302 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b3a31f25a08224c198208df5e19edd8c

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the privileged access management solutions industry along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall privileged access management solutions market analysis is determined to understand profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current privileged access management solutions market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

• The report includes the privileged access management solutions market share of key vendors and market trends.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12768

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Password Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter