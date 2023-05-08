Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash & Negligent Operation
DUI Crash
CASE#: 23A3002726
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/07/2023 00:28 AM
STREET: Union Brook Rd.
TOWN: Northfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bean Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ryleigh Chamberlin
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Unkown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and further reports indicated that a vehicle had crashed on Union Brook Rd. in Northfield, VT. Upon arriving on scene Troopers made contact with the operator who identified herself as Ryleigh Chamberlin. Chamberlin was transported to CVMC for evaluation. Chamberlin was subsequently processed for DUI and was cited to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington County Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2023 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.