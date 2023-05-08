Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI Crash

 

CASE#: 23A3002726                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/07/2023  00:28 AM

STREET: Union Brook Rd.

TOWN: Northfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bean Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryleigh Chamberlin

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Unkown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and further reports indicated that a vehicle had crashed on Union Brook Rd. in Northfield, VT.  Upon arriving on scene Troopers made contact with the operator who identified herself as Ryleigh Chamberlin.  Chamberlin was transported to CVMC for evaluation.  Chamberlin was subsequently processed for DUI and was cited to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge. 

 

 

 

 

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington County Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2023 at 0830 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

