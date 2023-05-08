Industrial Brakes Market Projected To Reach US$ 1.7 Billion By 2028

Industrial Brakes Market

The rising automation in several industries to optimize the working process and reduce errors worldwide is supporting the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the Industrial Brakes Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Industrial Brakes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the industrial brakes market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global industrial brakes market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028.

What is Industrial Brakes ? :

Industrial brakes are designed to slow or stop the mechanical movement of components or systems. They are manufactured from various materials, such as kevlar, fiberglass, fibers, metal, and ceramic. They are widely available as spring-loaded, hydraulic release, and fail-safe industrial brakes. They are also equipped with automatic adjustment tools for adjusting the gap between the brakes. Besides this, they assist in providing high durability for regular industrial usage and holding machinery. As a result, industrial brakes are widely employed in the manufacturing, metal and mining, construction, and marine industries across the globe.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being,

• Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd

• Altra Industrial Motion Corporation

• AMETEK Inc

• Antec SA

• Coremo Ocmea S.p.A

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Hilliard Corporation

• Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd

• Kor-Pak Corporation

• RINGSPANN GmbH

• SIBRE - Siegerland Bremsen GmbH

• Tolomatic Inc

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Industrial Brakes Industry ? :

At present, the increasing construction activities or projects around the world represents one of the primary factors propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising automation in several industries to optimize the working process and reduce errors worldwide is supporting the market growth. In addition, the growing utilization of industrial robots for manufacturing applications and pick and place operations is offering a positive market outlook.

Additionally, various benefits offered by industrial brakes, such as extended life, operational in extreme weather conditions, low number of parts and spares, and easy hygiene, are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of spring-applied industrial brakes in wind turbines and conveyor systems are impelling the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Mechanical

• Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

• Electrical

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Holding Brakes

• Dynamic and Emergency Brakes

• Tension Brakes

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Manufacturing

• Metal and Mining

• Construction

• Marine and Shipping

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

