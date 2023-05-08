Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Poised for Rapid Growth at 17.2% CAGR

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Forecast

Growing need for businesses to enhance their customer engagement and experience is driving the growth of consumer identity and access management market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global consumer IAM market was worth $7,793.5 million in 2020 and is expected to be worth $37,239.29 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 17.2% between 2021 and 2030.

Consumer IAM solutions must be able to function effectively in the face of rising network traffic, erratic demand spikes, and changing usage patterns. The design and development of these solutions, which allow for flexible operation in conditions such as elastic demand and peak consumption requirements of consumers accessing various apps, is projected to drive market expansion in the near future. Organizations want consumer IAM solutions that can handle millions of users in a secure and high-performance manner.

The global consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market is driven by several factors, including the growing need for businesses to enhance their customer engagement and experience. CIAM solutions provide businesses with a centralized platform to manage customer identities, profiles, and access to services, enabling personalized interactions and improved customer experience. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital technologies, such as cloud computing, mobile devices, and social media, is creating new challenges for businesses to manage customer identities and secure access to their digital services. As a result, the demand for CIAM solutions is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Another major driver of the CIAM market is the increasing need for regulatory compliance. With the growing focus on data privacy and security, businesses are under increasing pressure to comply with various regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. CIAM solutions provide businesses with the necessary tools to manage customer identities and access to services securely, while also ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Moreover, CIAM solutions enable businesses to maintain a secure and transparent relationship with their customers, which is becoming increasingly important in today's digital landscape. As a result, the demand for CIAM solutions is expected to increase significantly as businesses look to improve their regulatory compliance and data security.

One of the major trends in the consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques. AI and ML techniques enable CIAM solutions to provide more personalized and contextualized experiences for customers, enhancing their engagement and satisfaction. These techniques can also help businesses to detect and prevent fraud, as well as to identify and mitigate security threats more effectively. As a result, the integration of AI and ML capabilities into CIAM solutions is expected to continue to grow over the coming years.

Another trend in the CIAM market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based CIAM solutions provide businesses with a more scalable, flexible, and cost-effective way to manage customer identities and access to services. They also enable businesses to integrate customer data from various sources, such as social media and mobile devices, to provide a more holistic view of customer profiles and behaviors. Moreover, cloud-based CIAM solutions can help businesses to improve their regulatory compliance and data security, as they provide a more centralized and secure way to manage customer identities and access to services. As a result, the demand for cloud-based CIAM solutions is expected to continue to grow rapidly over the coming years.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the Consumer identity and access management market which include Aware Inc, Centrify Corporation, Equifax Inc., Experian Plc., GB Group, Gigya Inc., Lifelock Inc., Janrain, Inc., Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Inc, Mitek Systems Inc., Morphotrust Usa (Safran), Okta, Inc., Onegini, Ping Identity Corporation, Transunion, and Traxion Inc. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

