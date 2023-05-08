Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2021 - Industry Analysis, Future Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 203o

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to Garner $41.8 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 4.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product (Membrane Separation, Biological, Sludge, Disinfection, and Others), Process (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), and Application (Industrial and Municipal): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global wastewater treatment equipment industry generated $28.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $41.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Industrialization and strict wastewater treatment regulations drive the growth of the global wastewater treatment equipment market. However, high cost of equipment and surge in-plant operational costs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness toward water conservation and energy efficiency along with developments in water treatment technology present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

• As disinfectant processes at wastewater treatment plants have proved to be effective against the coronavirus, the demand for wastewater treatment equipment grew during the pandemic.

• Production activities of the wastewater treatment equipment were halted partially or completely due to lockdown measures, lack of availability of workforce, and raw material shortage.

• However, disruptions in the supply chain led to lack of proper distribution of equipment during the lockdown. The supply chain is expected to be restored post-lockdown.

The tertiary treatment segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on process, the tertiary treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global wastewater treatment equipment market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to several benefits in treatment of wastewater such as elimination of inorganic compounds and substances such as nitrogen and phosphorus. The research also analyzes the segments including primary treatment and secondary treatment.

The municipal segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on application, the municipal segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global wastewater treatment equipment market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to supportive government regulations related to wastewater discharge. However, the industrial segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to stringent laws for treating industrial wastewater before releasing it into a water body.

Asia-Pacific, followed North America, to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global wastewater treatment equipment market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid industrialization in China, India, and other countries.

