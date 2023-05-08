Aerostructures Market Size to Worth USD 88.4 billion by 2030, With a 8.7% CAGR | Global Industry Trends, Demand, Share, Growth Opportunities, Business Strategies, Overview

The global market for aerostructures is expected to reach $88.4 billion by 2030 from $51.2 billion in 2022, registering impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The aerospace industry's strategy development was halted as a result of the pandemic, which also caused the biggest crisis in modern aviation history. The aerostructure market was also significantly impacted, and the companies were then prepared to adapt to a completely altered market environment. Delvens estimates that it will be at least 2025 before manufacturers reach their pre-pandemic levels because so many businesses were negatively impacted by the decrease.

Aerostructures Market Overview

To react to the fundamentally altered position in the long run, the corporation made quantifiable changes in the aerostructure industry. It has been determined that, following many years of expansion in the aviation sector, the year 2020 represented a turning point for the businesses, and within a very short time, demand for new aircraft fell dramatically across the board. For example, the A320 family deliveries from Airbus to RUAG Aerostructure decreased by more than 30%, and engine producer GE Aviation did not purchase any gearbox housing from RUAG Aerostructure.

The businesses do not anticipate a speedy market recovery, at least not until 2025. The businesses began outlining new strategies in the early quarters of 2021 to deal with the problems and obstacles facing future growth.

Aerostructures Market Report Scope

Report Feature Descriptions Growth Rate CAGR of 8.7% during the forecasting period, 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Units Considered Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Segmentation Component, Enterprise, End-User, Industry, and Region. Report Attribute Market Revenue Sizing (Global, Regional and Country Level) Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics, Company Profiling Regional Level Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Country Level Scope U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, UAE, South Africa (50+ Countries Across the Globe) Companies Profiled Spirit Aerosystems, Inc., Airbus Se, Saab Ab, Triumph Group, Leonardo S.P.A, GKN Aerospace, Safran SA., Arconic, Elbit Systems Ltd., FACC AG¸ Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Collins Aerospace, The Boeing Company, Sonaca Group, ST Engineering, Ruag Group, Latécoère, IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries), The Nordam Group LLC, Aernnova Aerospace S.A, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Cyient, Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), Korea Aerospace Industries, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc., Sabca NV, Mhi Canada Aerospace, Inc., and Daher among others. Available Customization In addition to the market data for Aerostructures Market, Delvens offers client-centric reports customized according to the company’s specific demand and requirement.

Aerostructures Market Segmentation Analysis

With a share of 40.2% in 2022, the fuselage sector is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the projection period. The market for fuselages is being driven by rising demand for new aircraft, novel designs, and the usage of composite materials. The fuselage, which regulates and stabilises the surface about lifting surfaces, ensures the aircraft's agility and stability. The fuselage of an aeroplane is its main part. It can hold passengers, goods, or personnel. In single-engine aircraft, the engine is frequently mounted on a pylon that is attached to the fuselage, the floating hull of the plane.

Based on the type of material used, the aerostructure market is divided into composites, metals, alloys, and superalloys. For the Aerostructures market throughout the anticipated period, the composites sector is anticipated to have the highest CAGR. All spacecraft and aircraft, including combat jets, the space shuttle, and commercial airliners, use composite materials for structural and component applications due to their large weight reduction contribution. Next-generation composite materials with low weight and good temperature resistance will make it easier to design high-performance, cheap aeroplanes.

Based on the end user, the aerostructure market is divided into OEM and aftermarket segments. The OEM market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR for the aerostructures industry throughout the forecast period. The need for better connectivity and communication in the aviation industry as well as advancements in technology are fueling the growth of this market.

Over the anticipated period, the aerostructures market is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR growth in the UAV category. The growing number of military uses for UAVs has led to an increase in the market for aerostructures. UAV antennas are smaller and lighter than those of manned aircraft because UAVs have less demanding flight profiles and environmental standard requirements.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global Aerostructures market are Spirit Aerosystems, Inc., Airbus Se, Saab Ab, Triumph Group, Leonardo S.P.A, GKN Aerospace, Safran SA., Arconic, Elbit Systems Ltd., FACC AG¸Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Collins Aerospace, The Boeing Company, Sonaca Group, ST Engineering, Ruag Group, Latécoère, IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries), The Nordam Group LLC, Aernnova Aerospace S.A, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Cyient, Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), Korea Aerospace Industries, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc., Sabca NV, Mhi Canada Aerospace, Inc., and Daher among others.

Recent Developments

Astraius Ltd. and Spirit AeroSystems Inc. established a partnership to improve Prestwick Spaceport's ability to launch satellites in the future. With the first orbital launch from Scottish soil anticipated this year, there is a lot of potential and opportunity in the space business in Scotland. The National Strategy for Economic Transformation has prioritised the industry because of this.

On January 1st, 2022, Airbus Atlantic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus and a major player in the aerostructures industry, was formally founded. The new business combines the advantages, capabilities, and central activities of Airbus's Nantes and Montoir-de-Bretagne sites as well as the global STELIA Aerospace locations.

Triumph Group, Inc. ("TRIUMPH") announced that the sale of its Stuart, Florida-based Aerostructures business to Daher Aerospace Inc. ("Daher Aerospace"), a Compagnie Daher ("Daher") subsidiary, had been completed.

To satisfy future needs for complicated, advanced composite manufacture and assembly for the business jet industry, GKN Aerospace has begun an 80,000-square-foot expansion of its Chihuahua, Mexico factory. By the end of 2023, the expansion is anticipated to be finished, adding 100 additional employees.

Aerostructures Market Regional Insights

Post-Pandemic Due to the increased demand for new aircraft, North America is driving the market recovery and is anticipated to dominate the aerostructure market during the forecast period. For instance, United Airlines recently placed an order for 200 new 737 MAX aircraft, positioning its fleet for expansion as the demand for air travel is anticipated to increase.

The North American aircraft industry will close the revenue gap to pre-pandemic levels as its expansion accelerates. Additionally, in 2021-22, North America passed China in terms of the percentage of domestic travellers travelling globally.

Due to the significant need for new aeroplanes, North America now dominates the aerostructures market. The US and Canada are included in the North American region research.

The increasing demand for aeroplanes for commercial use and their growing utility in the defence sector to conduct transport and surveillance operations are further factors influencing the growth of the North American aerostructures industry.

Market outlook

The market is driven by global aircraft production, and flight volume, which is primarily driven by growing demand for both passenger and freight air traffic. For instance;

According to Airbus, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North American areas will have a disproportionately large demand for new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years.

Between 2022 and 2041, Airbus expects to deliver 39,490 new aircraft worldwide, including both commercial and freighter models.

The Asia-Pacific region (17,580 deliveries), Europe (8,140 deliveries), and North America (6,990 deliveries) dominate the new delivery market.

Between 2022 and 2041, Latin America may see up to 2,550 deliveries and 300 conversions.

Bombardier delivered 120 business jets in 2021, generating $7.6 billion in sales.

Bombardier was the largest contributor to Canadian aerospace manufacturing in 2021, with a market share of more than 25% (including makers of parts).

Delvens Industry Expert's Standpoint

The structures market is made up of more than one hundred companies that populate three somewhat separate tiers of production, in contrast to other categories like engines, avionics, or landing gear that are dominated by a small number of strong competitors. Many of these businesses have a haphazard commitment to the commercial aircraft industry and are small, private businesses or parts of bigger, diverse businesses. Both OEMs and suppliers of structures stand to gain from lessening this group's fragmentation, but as the graph below demonstrates, their interests are not always in line.

OEM-shared Incentives for Consolidation Both parties aim to make their supply networks more straightforward and logical. At a period (perhaps four or five years from now) when aircraft manufacturers will struggle to find growth opportunities, eliminating unnecessary G&A and CAPEX from the industry will increase overall profitability. This objective should be furthered via vertical integration by lowering some transaction costs. The "stuffing" of structural components further down the supply chain to a more cost-efficient location can help reduce costs. Consolidation also makes it possible to pool financial resources, increasing a supplier's capacity to spend on R&D or stock up on supplies before a product launch. OEM-neutral Drivers for Consolidation the OEMs are probably uninterested in other consolidation-related factors that suppliers favour.

Threats to OEMs Some consolidation drivers oppose the interests of OEMs and suppliers. A prime illustration is bargaining leverage, which for OEMs is the drawback of supplier scale. Increasing supplier size aids OEMs in lowering overhead and duplication throughout the supply chain, but it also lessens competition and increases the likelihood that suppliers will try to enhance margins through price hikes. At the level of the materials (such as aluminium and titanium), there has already been a decrease in price competitiveness, which harms businesses upstream. In the medium term, structures companies will probably turn to this strategy to boost their margins. More than is currently achievable, a smaller number of diversified, well-capitalized suppliers will be able to push back on OEM demands.



Strategy Issues to Consider

The Global Race Will Get Tougher

Narrowbody Prospects Are Maintaining High Multiples

Post-Peak Planning

Methodology

To evaluate the market from all angles, we conducted interviews with experts across the globe covering Aerospace & Defense regions

Interviewee specifications

Interviewees considered for data extraction and validation comprised a balanced mix of aerostructure OEMs, suppliers, and other KOLs. More than 100 interviews were conducted covering countries in North America, Europe, and Asia. Also gathered, data and reports available in the public domain such as industry, associations, and institutions

During the survey, we asked below strategic questions from the interviewee to derive views on the market structure, development, and competitive landscape, also, mapping the technological challenges and the identification of improvement and growth in the entire aerostructure industry.

What are your views on the overall market size for aerostructure?

What are the major segmentations to be considered?

What are the major changes tracked by you in the last five years?

What is your expectation regarding the development of the market until 2028?

What are the key drivers?

What market segmentation will show strong growth?

What products are in high demand?

What are the general requirements of the end market regarding aerostructure?

Who are the major market players in the aerostructure market?

What are the strength/weaknesses of the major companies?

Global Aerostructures Market Table of Contents

Component Outlook

Fuselage

Empennage

Flight Control Surfaces

Wings

Nose

Nacelle & Pylon

Doors & Skids

Material Outlook

Composites

Alloys & Super Alloys

Metals

End-Use Outlook

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Platform Outlook

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Business & General Aviation

Military Aviation

Rotary-Wing Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Advanced Air Mobility

Regional Outlook

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Austria Finland Belgium Turkey Russia Poland Hungary Czech Republic Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Vietnam New Zealand Philippines Thailand Malaysia Hong Kong Taiwan Singapore Indonesia Sri Lanka Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of South America

Middle East And Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Iran Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Players of the Aerostructures Market

Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.

Airbus SE

Saab AB

Triumph Group

Leonardo S.P.A

GKN Aerospace

Safran SA.

Arconic, Elbit Systems Ltd.

FACC AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Collins Aerospace

The Boeing Company

Sonaca Group

ST Engineering, Ruag Group

Latécoère

IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)

The Nordam Group LLC

Aernnova Aerospace S.A

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Cyient

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC)

Korea Aerospace Industries

Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.

Sabca NV

MHI Canada Aerospace, Inc.

Daher

