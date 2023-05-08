Corneal Topographers Market to Grow at 5.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 1,308.49 Million by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global corneal topographers market size was USD 822.08 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,308.49 million in 2032, and register a CAGR of 5.3%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corneal Topographers Market size was USD 822.08 million in 2022 and is predicted to increase to USD 1,308.49 million by 2032, with a forecasted revenue CAGR of 5.3%. This growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic equipment. Corneal topography, a non-invasive diagnostic technique used to map the cornea's surface curvature, plays an essential role in vision and is used to diagnose various ophthalmic conditions.

The demand for corneal topographers is driven by the rising incidence of ophthalmic disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy, with cataracts causing over half of all blindness cases. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population is expected to create high demand for ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, as the global geriatric population is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Advancements in technology, such as digital corneal topography systems, are contributing to the market's growth, allowing for more accurate and detailed images of the cornea, aided by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms.

The market's revenue growth is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of contact lenses and corrective eye surgeries, which require accurate corneal measurements. Contact lenses are popular worldwide, with around 45 million Americans wearing them, and the global contact lens market expected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2027. LASIK surgery, which corrects refractive errors by reshaping the cornea, is also becoming increasingly popular and requires accurate corneal measurements for optimal results.

However, the market's growth could be restrained by the high cost of equipment and a lack of skilled professionals.

The corneal topographers market can be segmented by product type into Placido Disk-based Topographers and Scheimpflug-based Topographers. Placido Disk-based Topographers use a series of concentric rings to map the cornea's curvature and are less expensive compared to Scheimpflug-based Topographers. However, Scheimpflug-based Topographers provide more detailed images and are better suited for complex cases. The Placido Disk-based Topographers segment is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period due to its lower cost and higher adoption rate.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into Contact Lens Fitting, Refractive Surgery, and Diagnosis of Corneal Disorders. The Contact Lens Fitting segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of contact lenses and the need for accurate corneal measurements for optimal results. The Refractive Surgery segment is also expected to grow significantly due to the rising popularity of LASIK surgery, which requires precise measurements of the cornea. The Diagnosis of Corneal Disorders segment is expected to grow at a steady rate, as corneal topography is an essential diagnostic tool for various ophthalmic conditions, including corneal diseases, keratoconus, astigmatism, and refractive errors.

Strategic development:

The corneal topographers market is expected to experience significant growth over the next decade, primarily driven by increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and rising demand for technologically advanced diagnostic equipment. To capitalize on this growth opportunity, key players in the market are implementing strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions.

One of the primary growth strategies adopted by companies in the corneal topographers market is partnerships and collaborations. For example, in 2020, Topcon Corporation entered into a partnership with Vizzario, a provider of software solutions for ophthalmology, to develop advanced corneal topography solutions. Similarly, in 2021, Oculus, a provider of ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, announced a collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics, to enhance its offerings in corneal topography.

Another key strategy being pursued by companies is acquisitions. In 2020, Carl Zeiss Meditec, a provider of medical technology solutions, acquired iVis Technologies, a provider of innovative surgical planning and guidance software solutions for ophthalmology. The acquisition strengthened Carl Zeiss Meditec's offerings in refractive laser surgery and corneal diagnostics.

Companies are also investing in research and development to introduce innovative and technologically advanced products. For example, in 2021, NIDEK, a provider of ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical equipment, announced the launch of the NAVEX Quest M2 corneal topographer, which features a combination of Placido disk and Scheimpflug imaging technologies.

Furthermore, companies are expanding their geographical presence through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. For instance, in 2020, Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company, acquired an ophthalmic medical device company, Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., to expand its presence in the United States.

Competitive Landscape:

The global corneal topographers market is experiencing significant growth, and as a result, competition among players in the market is intensifying. The market is characterized by a mix of established players and new entrants that are vying for market share. The key players in the corneal topographers market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Belin Ophthalmology, CSO srl, Luneau Technology Group, Optovue, Inc., Tomey Corporation, and Medmont International Pty Ltd. These companies are primarily focused on new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

The market is witnessing several strategic developments, such as product launches and collaborations. For instance, in January 2021, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, a subsidiary of Topcon Corporation, launched the Aladdin-M, a corneal topographer that offers multiple imaging modalities, including Placido, Scheimpflug, and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). In June 2020, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG collaborated with Veracity Innovations, a technology company, to integrate AI-powered algorithms into their corneal topographer software to enhance the accuracy of corneal measurements.

The players in the market are also focusing on expanding their geographical presence through collaborations and partnerships. For instance, in June 2020, NIDEK CO., LTD. signed a distribution agreement with China National Instruments Import & Export Corporation to expand its market reach in China. These strategic developments are expected to drive the growth of the corneal topographers market and help companies to strengthen their market position.

Overall, the corneal topographers market is expected to witness significant growth over the next decade, and companies are pursuing various strategic initiatives to capitalize on this opportunity.

