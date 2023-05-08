Medical Lasers Market To Reach US$ 7.7 Billion By 2028

Medical Lasers Market

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of numerous chronic diseases.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the Medical Lasers Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Lasers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the medical lasers market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global medical lasers market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Medical Lasers and Uses ? :

Medical lasers refer to the type of medical devices that use focused light that is absorbed by specific tissues in the body to treat a variety of medical conditions. These lasers are utilized precisely target specific tissue areas and depths to destroy or modify them by converting the light energy into heat for accurate medical treatment. These devices emit light at different wavelengths, ensuring precision and safety and minimal invasion during a wide range of medical procedures, ranging from cosmetic treatments to surgical interventions. Medical lasers find numerous applications in treating skin conditions such as acne and wrinkles, removing hair and tattoos, treating eye and dental conditions, and removing tumors and varicose veins.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-lasers-market/requestsample

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being,

• Artivion Inc

• Bausch Health Companies Inc

• BIOLASE Inc

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cutera Inc

• Ellex Medical Lasers (Lumibird Medical)

• IRIDEX Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Lumenis Ltd

• Novartis AG

• PhotoMedex Inc

• Syneron Medical Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Medical Lasers Industry ? :

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of numerous chronic diseases, such as cancer, ophthalmic disorders and cardiovascular conditions among the masses. In line with this, the growing demand for targeted therapy and minimally invasive procedures is also resulting in a higher product uptake. Moreover, the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to numerous medical disorders is also providing an impetus to the market.

Additionally, continual product innovations, such as the development of lasers able to penetrate the skin more deeply and cause minimal scarring is also creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures among individuals is also fueling the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, rising medical expenditure, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, considerable growth in the medical tourism industry

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-lasers-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Surgical

• Cosmetic

• Dental

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Solid-State Laser Systems

o Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

o Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

o Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

o Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

o Alexandrite Laser Systems

o Ruby Laser Systems

• Gas Laser Systems

o CO2 Laser Systems

o Argon Laser Systems

o Krypton Laser Systems

o Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

o Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

o Excimer Laser Systems

• Dye Lasers Systems

• Diode Laser Systems

Breakup by Application:

• Ophthalmology

• Dermatology

• Gynecology

• Dentistry

• Urology

• Cardiovascular

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Report By IMARC Group:

• Black Gram Production in World

• Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Analysis

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/geotextile-tubes-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/automation-as-a-service-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-hvac-system-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

