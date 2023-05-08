A2 Milk Market Worldwide Industry Analysis, Future Demand and Forecast till 2027

A2 milk beverage offers a variety of advantages compared to conventional dairy milk.

A2 Milk powder has huge potential applications in the food & beverage industry, including confectionery, ice creams, yogurt, flavored milk/beverages, among others.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large portion of the population has difficulty digesting dairy and dairy products. This is due to the presence of a1 beta casein protein in the milk. Hence, the consumption of dairy products experienced a decline in the recent past owing to several health-related concerns. However, A2 Milk is regarded as a type of milk that is easier to digest and arguably does not cause any digestive disorders among consumers with lactose intolerance. This has led to innovation in the field of a2 milk market trends that drives the market growth.

A2 milk powder has huge potential applications in the food & beverage industry, including confectionery, ice creams, yogurt, flavored milk/beverages, among others. However, the fluctuations of milk prices and comparatively high prices of a2 milk as compared to conventional milk are expected to hinder the a2 milk market growth.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players operating in the a2 milk industry include GCMMF (Amul), Erden Creamery Private Limited, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Lion Dairy & Drinks, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Ripley Farms LLC, Taw River Dairy, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Urban Farms Milk and Vinamilk.

On the basis of packaging form, the carton segment accounted for the maximum share in the global a2 milk market in 2019. Cartons enable to provide a longer shelf life to the product, incur lower transport costs and are also convenient and safer to use for consumers. Thus, owing to this growing preference and propelling consumption, the carton segment accounted for a higher value share in the global a2 milk market size and is anticipated to retain its position during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the prominent market for a2 milk in 2019. This can be attributed to the tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of a2 milk beverage in the region. Furthermore, the availability of cow breeds that produce a2 milk is abundant in the region. However, the North America region is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the a2 milk market forecast period, owing to rapid demand and acceptance of a2 milk beverages as a result of high consumer spending, lactose intolerance among large population and growing health consciousness.

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment accounted for the maximum a2 milk market share in 2019. Supermarkets & hypermarkets provide high visibility and attractive assortment of plant-based products to consumers. This enables them to discover new variety and understand the labels and differentiate better among products. Furthermore, supermarket chains are one of the highest visited stores for purchasing grocery items. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the sales of a2 milk in the market. However, the online retail segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

