Excel Legacy Group's 'Sell Your Company Twice...' Ebook Now Available for Free

The ‘Sell Your Company Twice’ e-book outlines the details of a unique and win-win exit strategy.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While strategizing and growing a successful business is critical, savvy business leaders also subscribe to the crucial importance of having a sound, effective, and carefully planned exit strategy.

“It’s probably the ultimate business bottom line,” says Patti Plough, President, and CEO of the Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG). “It is the vital way to secure the owner’s financial future, as well as the continuing, long-term success of the business.”

The innovative concept is called an ESOP. A qualified, defined contribution and employee benefit plan. It was Patti Plough’s idea to put it all into an easy-to-read e-book. And Excel Legacy Group's 'Sell Your Company Twice...' e-book is now available for free.

“Creating an ESOP offers a unique choice. Unlike selling to a 3rd party, the owner can remain in the same leadership position for as long as they like,” she notes. “And the best part? An ESOP company can be sold twice by the original shareholders.”

The e-book explains that ESOPs are "qualified" in the sense that the ESOP's sponsoring company, the selling shareholder, and the participants receive various tax benefits. While ESOPs are similar to other qualified retirement plans, there are two significant differences:

• the ESOP is designed to invest primarily in the stock of the sponsoring company

• employees do not use any of their money to acquire any shares.

The Excel Legacy Group’s 'Sell Your Company Twice...' e-book explains how.

According to the e-book, the first sale occurs after the structure is implemented, and selling shareholders are given warrants in exchange for doing some percentage of owner financing.

The second sale, better known as a second bite of the apple,’ typically equals 30 to 40 percent of the equity value of the new tax-free entity. And it can also be shared with key employees through a nonqualified management incentive plan (MIP).

“The importance of an effective exit strategy is crucial,” Patti Plough points out. “It helps ensure a smooth transition and protects the interests of stakeholders, customers, employees, and investors.”

For more information, and to get a free copy of the free 'Sell Your Company Twice...' e-book, please visit www.excellegacygroup.com/about

