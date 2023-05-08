Energy-Efficient Windows Market Will Generate All New Growth Opportunities, Projected To Reach USD 26.06 Billion.

Reports And Data

The global energy-efficient windows market size was USD 12 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 26.06 Billion in 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy-Efficient Windows Market Overview:

The energy-efficient windows market witnessed a USD 12 billion global size in 2022, which is anticipated to expand to USD 26.06 billion by 2032, with a projected revenue CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is fueled by significant factors such as rising energy costs, consumer awareness about the benefits of energy-efficient windows, and growing concerns regarding environmental preservation.

These windows are designed to prevent heat loss during winter and reduce heat gain during summer. The materials used in the production of energy-efficient windows offer better insulation and lower energy consumption, resulting in reduced utility expenses and a lowered carbon footprint. The demand for energy-efficient windows is on the rise due to increased consumer awareness regarding energy conservation and the advantages of energy-efficient products. Furthermore, government initiatives to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions are also expected to contribute to market revenue growth. For example, the U.S. Department of Energy's ENERGY STAR program certifies energy-efficient windows that meet specific criteria for U-factor, solar heat gain coefficient, and visual transmittance.

Energy-Efficient Windows Market Segments:

The report covering the energy-efficient windows market offers detailed insights into the industry, including a revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The report covers the period from 2020 to 2021 as historical data, while the forecast period is from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used for the report are revenue in USD billion.

The report segments the energy-efficient windows market by product type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. This allows for a comprehensive understanding of the industry and the various factors that contribute to its growth. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market, including factors driving growth, consumer trends, and government initiatives to encourage energy conservation.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the energy-efficient windows market, including detailed insights into market size, growth trends, and key drivers of the industry.

Energy-Efficient Windows Market: Strategic Developments

Pella Corporation entered into a strategic partnership with Lutron Electronics in 2021, with the aim of providing customers with more advanced home automation and control. The partnership sought to integrate Pella's Insynctive smart home technology with Lutron's lighting and shading controls to offer homeowners more energy-efficient and convenient home automation solutions.

In 2020, Milgard Manufacturing Inc. launched the Montecito Series, a new line of energy-efficient windows featuring a unique glass coating that reflects heat and blocks UV rays. These windows aim to reduce energy consumption and provide year-round comfort.

Saint-Gobain S.A. acquired Continental Building Products, a U.S. manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and finishing products, for $1.4 billion in 2020. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Saint-Gobain's position in the North American building materials market and expand its product portfolio.

In 2020, Andersen Corporation announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy to research and develop new energy-efficient window technologies. The collaboration aimed to hasten the development of next-generation windows that could considerably reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Energy-Efficient Windows Market: Competitive landscape

The global market for energy-efficient windows is a highly competitive one, with a handful of major players accounting for a significant share of market revenue. In order to maintain a competitive edge and increase their market share, these companies are implementing various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and launching new products.

Some of the most prominent companies in the global energy-efficient windows market include Andersen Corporation, Milgard Manufacturing Inc., Pella Corporation, Jeld-Wen, Inc., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., SCHOTT AG, YKK AP, Inc., Deceuninck NV, Vinyltek Window Systems Ltd., Centerline Manufacturing Inc., and Crystal Window & Door Systems, Ltd. These companies are constantly innovating and improving their products, providing customers with better and more energy-efficient solutions.

Andersen Corporation, for instance, has partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy to develop new energy-efficient window technologies, while Milgard Manufacturing Inc. has launched a new line of energy-efficient windows called the Montecito Series. Pella Corporation, on the other hand, has entered into a strategic partnership with Lutron Electronics to provide customers with more advanced home automation and control.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the global energy-efficient windows market is dynamic and rapidly evolving, with major players leveraging their strengths to maintain their market position and capitalize on new opportunities.

