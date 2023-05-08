Decorative Concrete Market Is Expected To Reach USD 31.25 Billion By 2032

Reports And Data

The global decorative concrete market size was USD 17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 31.25 Billion in 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023

In 2022, the decorative concrete market had a global size of USD 17 billion, which is projected to increase to USD 31.25 billion by 2032. During the forecast period, the market is expected to experience a substantial revenue CAGR of 7%, primarily due to the growing demand for visually appealing and long-lasting flooring options in commercial and residential construction projects. Decorative concrete is a form of concrete that enhances the appearance of a building, which can be achieved by adding a variety of materials either during the pouring process or after the concrete has cured. Decorative concrete has several advantages, including its affordability, adaptability, and ease of maintenance, which are encouraging its adoption in various end-use industries.

The demand for decorative concrete in construction projects is increasing due to the rising trend of urbanization and consumer disposable income. Moreover, the market's revenue growth is also being fueled by the growing need for sustainable and environment-friendly building materials. Decorative concrete is an excellent choice for environmentally conscious customers because of its energy efficiency and use of recycled resources in manufacturing.

Decorative Concrete Market Segments:

The estimation is based on the historical data from 2020-2021, with the forecast period spanning from 2022-2032. The quantitative units for this forecast are revenue in USD billion.

The report covering this forecast includes a revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The segments covered in the report are by Product Type Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

The rising demand for durable and visually beautiful flooring options in both residential and commercial construction projects is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Decorative concrete, which is a form of concrete used to enhance a structure’s appearance, is being increasingly used in construction projects due to its many advantages, including ease of maintenance, affordability, and adaptability.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the decorative concrete market is the increasing trend of urbanization and consumer disposable income, which has led to a rising demand for decorative concrete in construction projects. Additionally, the need for environment-friendly and sustainable building materials is also driving revenue growth in this market. Decorative concrete is a great option for customers that care about the environment because of its energy efficiency and use of recycled resources in manufacturing.

Decorative Concrete Market: Strategic Developments

The global decorative concrete market is highly competitive and is dominated by large and medium-sized companies that account for the majority of the market revenue. These companies are constantly deploying various strategies to maintain and improve their market share, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and developing more effective products.

Some of the major companies operating in the global decorative concrete market include BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Boral Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Arkema Group, and The Euclid Chemical Company.

In 2021, BASF SE acquired RuiChuang Chemical Co. Ltd., a Chinese company specializing in concrete admixtures, to expand its product offerings in the Asia Pacific region and strengthen its position in the global decorative concrete market. Similarly, in 2020, PPG Industries Inc. completed the acquisition of Ennis-Flint, a global leader in pavement marking materials and traffic safety solutions, to expand its product offerings in the transportation infrastructure market, which includes decorative concrete applications.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. announced in 2021 that it had signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Quikrete Holdings Inc. to divest its U.S. Reinforced Concrete Pipe Manufacturing Business, in order to optimize its portfolio and focus on core business areas, including decorative concrete.

Furthermore, Sika AG acquired Modern Waterproofing Group, a leading provider of roofing and waterproofing systems in Egypt, in 2020 to expand its presence in the Middle East and strengthen its position in the global decorative concrete market. Similarly, in the same year, The Sherwin-Williams Company acquired Ressource Peintures, a French manufacturer of decorative and specialty paints, to expand its product offerings in the decorative concrete market in Europe.

Overall, the global decorative concrete market is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, and these major companies will continue to play a significant role in shaping the market landscape.

Decorative Concrete Market: Competitive landscape

