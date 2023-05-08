Submit Release
Shenyang launches 660 scenario projects to unleash investment opportunities worth RMB 700 billion

SHENYANG, China, May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Shenyang held a conference to release the Three-year Action Plan for Attracting High-caliber Talents & Urban Application Scenarios. With the theme of "Shenyang's Future Comes with You", the conference released nine major urban development visions involving 30 subdivided scenarios and 660 scenario cooperation projects, which is expected to bring investment opportunities worth RMB 700 billion.

At this conference, Shenyang initiated an invitation to the world, with the focus on nine urban visions: building a national modern comprehensive hub, a comprehensive national science center, a national advanced manufacturing center, a regional financial center, a regional cultural and creative center, a national consumption center city, a high-level open platform, a high-quality livable and business-friendly city, a digital twin smart city. A list of urban opportunity scenarios was also released at the conference, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee.

Of the 660 scenario projects, this release focused on 30 major scenarios, including micro and nanotechnology, science and technology headquarters economic agglomeration base, R&D and production of intelligent sensors and chips, unmanned driving technology R&D demonstration, intelligent manufacturing, intelligent construction center in Northeast region, intelligent manufacturing park, high-end industrial machine tool R&D and production base, international logistics hub, international land port food park, logistics warehousing and digital intelligent trading, general aviation operation services, and financial headquarters building.

SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee

