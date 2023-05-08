Asia-Pacific Back-to-school Market Expected to Generate $58.2 billion by 2030, Report by Allied Market Research

Asia-Pacific Back-to-school Market

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The Asia-Pacific back to school market size was valued at $26.3 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $58.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Most of the countries in Asia-Pacific are in their developing phase. To progress, the youth of these countries need to be educated to contribute to the development process. Thus, the governments of various countries in the region are emphasizing on primary education and education initiatives to increase the literacy rate. However, major portion population in the region still lives in rural areas with no schools or sources of education present in the region. To overcome this challenge, governments are spending significant amount of money and resources on the development of educational infrastructure in such areas with a focus on education and skill development.

Engaged stakeholders in the back-to-school industry use a wide variety of marketing strategies to increase their product penetration among consumers. These strategies include celebrity endorsements, organizing events, and social media marketing. Furthermore, leading players in the industry are now heavily investing in digital platforms to market their products, which drives the market growth. Thus, adoption of new marketing strategies and increased demand for back to school supplies are anticipated to open new growth avenues for the market.

Many stationery items have small movable and removable parts, which might cause choking and may have toxic ingredients that can be hazardous for young kids. Smaller kids that go to preschools and playschools are prone to put small objects in their mouth. These objects if swallowed accidentally can lodge in the child’s throat and cause choking. For instance, almost all mechanical pencils come with small erasers attached on the back that can be easily removed. These erasers are a serious choking hazard for younger kids. On the similar lines, many low-quality crayons, colors, paints, and erasers are made from chemicals that can be toxic and can cause serious harm to children. With lenient government policies and unregulated nature of market, these low-quality products are easily available in the market, which serves as a key deterrent factor for the expansion of the back to school market in Asia-Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific back to school market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and country. Depending on product type, the market is fragmented into backpack, electronic, stationery, clothing, shoes, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into hypermarket/supermarket, e-commerce, dollar stores, specialty stores, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the Asia-Pacific Back-to-school Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the Asia-Pacific Back-to-school Market.

Key Finding of the Study:

○ Depending on the product type, the stationery segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, and is poised to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

○ By distribution channel, the maximum of back-to-school supplies were observed from the specialty stores segment in 2020, while the e-commerce segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

○ China leads in terms of market share, and is anticipated to exhibit significant CAGR during the forecast period

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Asia-Pacific back to school market trends and opportunities.

○ The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing Asia-Pacific back to school market opportunities in the market.

○ The Asia-Pacific back to school market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

○ The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



