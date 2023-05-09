Dalma Capital Names David Gibson-Moore as Chairman of Board amid Expansion Plans
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dalma Capital, a global alternative investment management platform and advisor, announced today the appointment of Mr. David Gibson-Moore as Chairman of its Board of Directors. This strategic move comes as part of the firm's ambitious expansion plans, and follows The Global CIO Office joining the Dalma Group of companies. With over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, investment banking, and asset management, Mr. Gibson-Moore's leadership is expected to significantly bolster Dalma Capital's capabilities and market presence.
As Chairman, Mr. Gibson-Moore will act as a spokesperson for the company and play an instrumental role in helping Dalma deepen its relationships with leading institutions and families in the Gulf and beyond.
“I am both honored and excited to assume the role of Chairman of Dalma Capital's Board of Directors," said Mr. Gibson-Moore. "I am eager to contribute to the firm's ongoing growth and success, as we work together to realize our ambitious expansion plans and further establish ourselves as a leading investment management platform."
"We are thrilled to have David Gibson-Moore take on the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors,” said Mr. Mishal Kanoo, a board member of Dalma Capital. “His extensive experience and strong reputation will undoubtedly be invaluable in driving our ambitious expansion plans and further solidifying our position as a leading investment management platform. We look forward to working closely with David as we continue to shape the future of our firm."
About Dalma Capital:
Dalma Capital Management Limited is a global alternative investment management platform and advisor with strong capabilities in investment banking advisory and fund management services. Dalma Capital has established itself as a leading ‘bulge boutique’ investment banking advisory business in the region, while operating an award-winning fund platform that offers portfolio managers access to top-tier operational, regulatory, legal, and technological infrastructure. It has also recently expanded into the outsourced chief investment officer space with the addition of The Global CIO Office to the group. Principally established in the Dubai International Financial Centre in 2013 by Mr. Zachary Cefaratti. Dalma Capital is authorized and supervised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority under a prudential category 3c license.
About David Gibson-Moore:
Mr. Gibson-Moore has held a number of prominent positions throughout his career including running the Europe, Middle East and Africa division at Chase Manhattan Bank (subsequently JPMorgan Chase) where he was also chairman of several subsidiary banks in the group. He was Regional Managing Director of LGT Bank covering the MENA region and Chief Executive Officer Middle East for the Robeco Group. He holds BA and MA from Oxford University in Natural Science and MSc in Financial Economics from London University as well as a variety of additional diplomas and certifications from prestigious institutions such as the Said School of Business and the London School of Economics.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Kylie Wong
8 Insights
+852 9727 1886
Kylie@8-insights.com