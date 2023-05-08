Embedded Systems Market to Reach $163.2 Billion by 2031 | Application- Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial

Embedded Systems Market Insights

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global embedded systems industry generated $89.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $163.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in investment made by government agencies in next-generation electric vehicles (EV) and automotive & defense sectors to drive the growth of embedded systems market. Surge in investment made by prime players in emerging economies to boost the global market trends. Rise in penetration of 5G network across various sectors and increase in use of 5G devices in embedded systems will open new growth avenues for the global market.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global embedded systems market share. However the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period.

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major global embedded systems market players that have been provided in the report include, Analog Devices, Cypress semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments, Inc.

The Consumer Electronics Segment to Dominate the Global Market Share in Terms of Revenue

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global embedded systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The increased demand for consumer electronics devices such smartphones, laptops, handheld gaming consoles, smart TVs, and others running on Android, Linux, and other operating systems is expected to boost the expansion of the embedded system industry during the forecast period.

The Hardware Segment to maintain its Dominance During the Forecast Period

On the basis of component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global embedded systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Embedded Systems Market Report Highlights:

Application

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Component

• Hardware

◦ Hardware Type

▪ MPU

▪ MCU

▪ FPGA

▪ Memories

▪ Others

• Software

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

