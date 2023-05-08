Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market to Generate $263.6 Billion Revenue by 2031 | Key Trends and Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others), by Processing Type (Edge, Cloud), by Technology (System On Chip, System in Package, Multi Chip Module, Others), by Application (Nature Language Processing, Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, Others), by Industry Vertical (Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031", the global artificial intelligence chip market garnered $11.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $263.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 37.1% from 2022 to 2031. The emergence of quantum computing, the emergence of autonomous robotics, and the surge in the implementation of AI chips in robotics drive the global artificial intelligence chip market.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Leading market players of the global artificial intelligence chip market analyzed in the research include NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, Baidu, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., MediaTek Inc, SoftBank Corp., Alphabet Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(Xilinx Inc.), Mythic Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., and NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies).

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global artificial intelligence chip market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the artificial intelligence chip market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing artificial intelligence chip market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights buyers' and suppliers' potency to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• An in-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence chip market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes an analysis of regional and global artificial intelligence chip market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global artificial intelligence chip market based on chip type, processing type, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on technology, the SoC segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global artificial intelligence chip market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period.

Based on chip type, the CPU segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence chip market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ASIC segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 39.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on processing type, the edge segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global artificial intelligence chip market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 39.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global artificial intelligence chip market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Key Segments:

Chip Type

• GPU

• ASIC

• FPGA

• CPU

• Others

Processing Type

• Edge

• Cloud

Technology

• System On Chip

• System in Package

• Multi-Chip Module

• Others

Application

• Nature Language Processing

• Robotics

• Computer Vision

• Network Security

• Others

Industry Vertical

• Media and Advertising

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive and Transportation

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

