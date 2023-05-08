Suspect Sought in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2600 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense, that occurred on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:26 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and the victims drove away. As the victims were driving away, the suspect discharged his weapon. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.