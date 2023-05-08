Canned Sardines Market Size, Industry Analysis Report Based by Product Type, Based by Application & Region By 2031

The factors such as the rising popularity of ready-to-eat products, growing awareness about health benefits offered by canned sardines

Sardines, as one of the healthiest sea foods, are easy to sell in the canned version. Taste, durability and perseverance of nutritional content are driving the canned sardines market growth. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canned Sardines Market Size was valued at $7.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Sardines are considered as one of the healthiest sea foods and the omega-3 fatty acid present in the sardines spurs its consumption owing to the vivid health benefits. Taste, durability and perseverance of nutritional content are driving the canned sardines market growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7776

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into households and commercial. The households segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing trend for ready to eat food products. Moreover, nutritious and healthy food preference is growing at a rapid pace among households.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The major players analyzed for global canned sardines industry are Camil Alimentos, Century Pacific Food, Chicken of the Sea, Dongwon, Frinsa del Noroeste, Grupo Calvo, Ligo, Safe Catch, Thai Union Group (TUF), and Season Sardines. These major market players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach. The strategies adopted in the market are product launch and acquisition. The new market players are also entering the market with new products.

As canned sardines are easily available and are healthy in nature, these advantages have pushed their inclusion in everyday intake. This has broadened the product's appeal in the health and nutrition markets, where sardines are chosen for disease prevention and treatment. Sardines in cans are becoming more popular due to their expanding health benefits.

The oil segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on flavor, the oil segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global canned sardines market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Canned sardines processed in oil is sold on a large scale as it is largely consumed globally. This drives the segment. However, the sauce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (220 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/08af1ccb1af58d607892723718476761

Porter's five forces analysis for the market highlights market competition in terms of the power of buyers, suppliers, manufacturers, and new entrants. Furthermore, shift in living standards of the consumers, as well as an increase in per capita income of the consumers has resulted in the launch of new products and the entry of new players in the market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global canned sardines market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The factors such as easy and wide availability of canned sardines, attractive packaging of sardines, and growing preference for seafood are boosting the growth of the canned sardines market in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7776

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into households and commercial. The households segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing trend for ready to eat food products. Moreover, nutritious and healthy food preference is growing at a rapid pace among households.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. The online sales channel segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smartphones and tablets.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Processed Fish Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/processed-fish-market-A16983

Canned Tropical Fruit Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-tropical-fruit-market-A11002

Canned Cocktails Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-cocktails-market-A11026

Fin Fish Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fin-fish-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.