Kiwetinohk announces partial shutdown of facilities in proximity to Alberta wildfires

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2023 /CNW/ - To protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors and the community, Kiwetinohk has safely shut-in the majority of its Placid operations in response to downstream 3rd party interruptions that are in proximity to the Alberta wildfires.

Safety is our top priority and we are actively responding to changes in the wildfire situation to protect people, the environment and our assets.

We appreciate the hard work of emergency responders protecting our communities and seek to reduce any Kiwetinohk-related traffic in our areas of operations to provide priority to emergency respondents if and when needed. Our thoughts and prayers are with these men and women, and with the evacuees.

Kiwetinohk will provide safety and operational updates as needed as more information becomes available.

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about addressing climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference. Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

