/C O R R E C T I O N -- Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC)/

In the news release, "Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence," issued 07-May-2023 by Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC) over CNW, an incomplete draft version of the press release was incorrectly transmitted by CNW. The complete, corrected release follows:

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety for an announcement about the Government of Canada's work to prevent gun and gang violence.

He will be joined by the Honourable Michael S. Kerzner, Solicitor General for Ontario, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors, Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga - Streetsville, Maninder Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton-East, Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North, Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga - Malton, Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South and Chief of Peel Regional Police Nishan Duraiappah, and President of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino, Minister Kerzner, Minister Khera and Chief Duraiappah will take questions from the media.

Date

Monday, May 8, 2023

Time

9:30 a.m. EDT

Location

Peel Regional Police Headquarters

7150 Mississauga Road

Mississauga, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

