Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET Module

For extra powerful and efficient inverter systems used in railways, electric power systems and more

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that it will begin shipping samples of a new Schottky barrier diode (SBD)-embedded silicon carbide (SiC) metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) module, featuring dual-type 3.3kV withstand voltage and 6.0kVrms dielectric strength, on May 31. The new module is expected to support superior power, efficiency and reliability in inverter systems for large industrial equipment such as railways and electric power systems. It will be exhibited at major trade shows, including Power Conversion Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany from May 9 to 11.
Mitsubishi Electric has already released four full-SiC modules and two 3.3kV high-voltage dual-type LV100 modules. To further contribute to high power output, efficiency and reliability in inverters for large industrial equipment, the company will soon begin providing samples of its new module, which reduces switching loss as an SiC-MOSFET with a built-in SBD and an optimized package structure.

Product Features

1)

SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET reduces power loss and contributes to inverter output, efficiency and reliability

 

  • SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET and optimized package structure reduce switching loss by 91% compared to company's existing Si power module and by 66% compared to existing SiC power module, thereby reducing inverter power loss and contributing to higher output and efficiency.
  • SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET and optimized current capacity improve inverter reliability.

