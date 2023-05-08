E Waste Market Size grows at CAGR of 6.40%, this report covers analysis by Market Segments and forecast from 2023-2030

The E Waste Market Size is expected to grow from USD 2.00 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Global E Waste Market Overview

The global e-waste market refers to the disposal or recycling of electronic devices at the end of their life cycle. With the rapid pace of technological advancement and increasing adoption of electronics, e-waste has become a growing concern globally. The market is primarily driven by the high amount of electronic waste generated by various industries, as well as increasing environmental concerns and strict regulations for proper e-waste management. The global e-waste market is also characterized by the emergence of various recycling technologies and processes, as well as the rising demand for recycled materials. Additionally, the increasing popularity of circular economy principles is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Segment and Regional Analysis

The global E-waste market can be segmented based on the source, type, and region. By source, the market can be divided into household appliances, IT and telecommunications equipment, and others. Based on type, the market can be classified into recycled and trashed E-waste.

In terms of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global E-waste market due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization, increased purchasing power of consumers, and the high volume of electronic waste generated in this region. Furthermore, the presence of countries such as China and India, which have large populations and a growing demand for electronic devices, has resulted in a significant amount of E-waste in the region.

North America and Europe are also significant markets for E-waste management, primarily driven by strict government regulations and initiatives to promote sustainable development. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness significant growth due to the rise in urbanization, increasing electronic waste generation, and increasing awareness about environmental pollution.

Some of the prominent key players in the E Waste Market are:

• Sims Recycling Solutions

• Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

• Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

• Umicore SA

• Aurubis AG

• Boliden AB

• MBA Polymers Inc.

• Tetronics International Ltd.

• Stena Metall AB

• Cimelia Resource Recovery

• Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

• Dlubak Glass Company

• E-Waste Harvesters, Inc.

• CRT Recycling, Inc.

• American Retroworks Inc.

These companies are engaged in various activities related to e-waste management, such as collection, transportation, dismantling, and recycling of electronic waste. They have a significant presence in different regions across the globe and are focused on developing innovative and sustainable solutions to manage e-waste effectively.

Key Market Segments Table: E Waste Market

Based on types, the Global E Waste Market is primarily split into:

• Iron

• Plastic

• Glass

• Metal

• Fibers

• Others

Based on applications, the E Waste Market covers:

• It & Telecommunication

• Consumer Electronics

• Household Appliances

• Industrial Electronic Products

Geographically, the following regions are covered, with historical data and projection, and thorough analyses of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate:

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Other Regions

Examining the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia–Ukraine War

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the e-waste market. On one hand, the increased adoption of technology for remote work and learning has led to an increase in e-waste. On the other hand, the temporary closures of businesses and industries have caused a reduction in e-waste generation.

The Russia-Ukraine war has also impacted the e-waste market by disrupting the global supply chain of electronic products and components, leading to shortages and price hikes. Additionally, the war has caused political instability in the region, which could have long-term effects on the e-waste market.

Key Drivers & barriers in the Global E Waste Market

Key drivers for the E Waste Market include:

• Increasing awareness and concerns about environmental conservation

• Rising adoption of technological advancements

• Stringent regulations and policies by governments

• Growing demand for recycled materials

• Increasing urbanization and industrialization

Key barriers to the E Waste Market include:

• High costs associated with recycling

• Lack of awareness and education about E Waste management

• Limited infrastructure for E Waste management in developing countries

• Health and safety concerns related to E Waste recycling

• Complexities involved in E Waste collection and disposal.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

• Growing demand for electronic devices and rapid technological advancements are driving the market growth, creating opportunities for industry players.

• Increasing awareness about environmental issues and government regulations are boosting the adoption of e-waste management practices, providing business opportunities for stakeholders.

• E-waste recycling provides economic benefits, including job creation, resource conservation, and reduction in landfill waste, which can be advantageous for governments, businesses, and society.

• Implementation of circular economy models and adoption of sustainable business practices can lead to long-term benefits, such as cost savings and improved brand image, for industry participants.

