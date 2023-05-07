SPTO Meetings And Events Set To Occur In Christchurch From 10th May

The Pacific Tourism Organisation welcomes the confirmation of attendance from 18 of its members, for the 10th May SPTO Board meeting in Christchurch, New Zealand. On the sidelines of the meeting, SPTO will also be convening workshops on:

MEL & Communications

Pacific Tourism Climate Resilience

Digital Marketing

In preparation for these events, SPTO virtually convened a series of Board Sub Committee meetings to review and discuss board papers from the key activity areas of Finance, Marketing, Sustainable Tourism and Research & Statistics.

In acknowledging the importance of membership engagement in these meetings, Chief Executive, Christopher Cocker, explained that SPTO places great priority on responding to the needs of its membership which is made possible through strengthened engagement.

“Having our members participate in these Board level meetings and workshops is critically important to SPTO as it shows a commitment to regional solidarity, through the mandate of SPTO. Moreover, it also supports a well- coordinated approach to tourism recovery, framed by sustainable tourism development, digital transformation and strengthened tourism research and insights”.

Following the Board meeting, SPTO will convene the 7th SPTE at the Airforce Museum of New Zealand, in Christchurch. SPTE 2023 has attracted 60 Sellers from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Niue, RMI, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Nauru to name a few. Moreover, the event will also feature 42 Buyers from key source markets including Australia, United States, Asia and Europe.