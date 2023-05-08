Regenerative Tourism in the centre of Cook Island’s Tourism Offering

The Cook Islands Tourism Corporation is committed to integrating sustainable and regenerative tourism into the country’s visitor experiences. A pilot programme for regenerative travel experience is currently in place with the goal to ensure that while tourism operators are able to deliver exceptional visitor experiences, these services have a positive impact on the well-being of their people and environment.

The programme aims to benefit tourism operators and community projects throughout the country and consequently, visitors. The programme will provide funding opportunities to five selected businesses or groups to assist them in identifying, designing and delivering visitor experiences that have a positive impact on the people and place.

Through this pilot programme, the Cook Islands Tourism hopes to empower our visitors, our tourism industry, and our community to help improve the holistic well-being of the people and the island homes for now and for future generations. This will be achieved by fulfilling visitor experiences while providing these visitors the ability to contribute to the protection and amplification of the islands.

The programme will be implemented by Cook Islands Tourism’s Destination Development and Destination Marketing divisions, and is expected to conclude by August 2023. For more information about the programme, click here.

Please email sustainable@spto.org for any queries.