Hexagon partners with Scada Systems to offer the Elecdes Design Suite serving the industrial electrical market

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division announced a partnership with New Zealand-based Scada Systems, Ltd., a global leader of industrial solutions for power generation and transmission as well as other markets. The companies will cooperate to reaffirm their position as industry leaders in electrical design for industrial applications.

Hexagon can now directly sell Elecdes Design Suite (EDS) to complement its current extensive industrial design and engineering software offerings. EDS, developed by Scada Systems, is a 2D and 3D intelligent electrical and instrumentation software solution.

Expanding needs in wind and solar power generation projects require an industrial wiring solution plus an instrument management system. Through the partnership with Scada Systems, Hexagon’s CADWorx® Plant Professional solution addresses the full design needs of industrial projects – piping, structural and now including electrical and instrumentation.

“Hexagon’s partnership with Scada Systems reinforces our mission to deliver a complete design and engineering solution for projects with electrical and instrumentation needs,” said Mark White, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Strategy & Enablement. “The combination of EDS and Hexagon’s design portfolio allows us to offer greater capability to a broader array of markets, especially renewables industries like wind, solar and hydrogen.”

Hexagon’s customers are leaders in adapting to global market trends, shifting to easily comply with new requirements in rapidly growing industries. Hexagon technologies help to plan, design and execute the evolving project landscape in power generation, and increased growth in transmission and distribution. Elecdes’ fit-to-purpose for electrical and instrumentation design along with Hexagon design solutions deliver greater automation to increase efficiency, reduce redundancy and improve accuracy of deliverables.

