Business Change School Offers Change and Project Toolkits for Businesses and Individuals

The toolkits are designed to help project teams execute successful projects with confidence.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Business Change School and its founder and CEO, Nakatindi Chalansi , is thrilled to announce the release of its Change and Project Toolkits for businesses and individuals to support them in executing successful projects.BusinessChangeSchool.com is a business change academy and digital learning platform that provides toolkits of business cases, business requirements and business readiness activities for instant downloadable templates, demos, and video training. Chalansi started Business Change School with an unshakeable optimism to provide them with the best change management products that reduce cost efficiencies - and increase revenue, market growth, customer satisfaction, and competitive edge.In her most recent news, Chalansi is announcing the launch of her Change and Project Toolkits, through the Business Change School platform, to help businesses and individuals to help them execute successful projects in a post-COVID world. The toolkits and guides are for projects that are failing or facing major problems in need of quick, administered turnaround - or simply projects that require best practice at initiation of any phase to be set up for successful management until completion.“Any company can execute successful projects or programmes if they use the right tools and apply results driven process frameworks,” Chalansi says. “These artefacts are for beginners, intermediate or advanced levels. The simplified guides have proven success results to help professionals easily complete the templates quickly with peace of mind, clarity, and confidence. The outcome is time effectiveness, funding approval obtained for the project, accurate processes and requirements documented and well organised business readiness. This ultimately leads to a positive return of investment with satisfied business stakeholders whose requirements have designed the solution that meets their business needs.”Toolkits are available for easy, instant download and are complete with strategic emphasis for project managers, business change managers, business analysts, business change analysts, and consultants.Business Change School and its innovative toolkits will soon be available on other leading change and projects learning platforms.For more information about Business Change School, please visit www.BusinessChangeSchool.com , or connect with Chalansi on LinkedIn.About Nakatindi ChalansiNakatindi Chalansi is a graduate of the renowned Strathclyde Business School. Ever since she was a child, she had always enjoyed reading books on business transformation topics, which has helped widen her horizons regarding her commercial expertise. These books played a pivotal role in introducing Nakatindi to strategic transformation skills.Her idea for the project management, business analysis, and business readiness toolkit came about because she discovered solutions to the critical problems that most organisations are facing in a post-pandemic world. Her goal is to help organisations reach their utmost potential with simplified methods, empowering them to make informed business decisions about their current and future landscape.Driven by a passion for encountering real-life corporate problems, Nakatindi aspires to offer modern tools such as templates, courses, and guides to business professionals. The goal is to implement business strategies for successful project and programme execution.