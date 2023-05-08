St. Albans Barracks // COW on interstate // USE Caution
DATE/TIME: Several Reports throughout the day (05/07/2023)
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N Between MM 102-105 Milton/ Georgia
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Motorists are urged to use extra caution on Interstate 89 in the area of MM 102- 105. State Police have received several reports of a cow in the roadway in that area throughout the day but have not been able to locate the cow upon arrival to the area. Please call 911 if spotted.