St. Albans Barracks // COW on interstate // USE Caution

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DATE/TIME: Several Reports throughout the day (05/07/2023)

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N Between MM 102-105 Milton/ Georgia

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Motorists are urged to use extra caution on Interstate 89 in the area of MM 102- 105. State Police have received several reports of a cow in the roadway in that area throughout the day but have not been able to locate the cow upon arrival to the area. Please call 911 if spotted.

