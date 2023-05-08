Earthen Plasters Market Estimated to Reach US$ 103 Million by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 3.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global earthen plasters market size is expected to grow from USD 86 million in 2021 to USD 103 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The driving factors for the earthen plasters market is the advantages of clay plasters over other natural plasters, the growth in industrial, commercial & residential construction activities. This driving factor is boosting the demand for earthen plasters industry.

List of Key Players in Earthen Plasters Market:

American Clay Enterprises LLC (US) Clayworks (India) Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm (UK) Conluto (Germany) Clay.lt (Lithuania) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Earthen Plasters Market:

Drivers: Advantages of clay plasters over other natural plasters Restraints: Sensitivity to water and frost Opportunity: Rise in demand for green buildings Challenges: Lack of awareness towards earthen plasters

Key Findings of the Study:

Aluminum is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the earthen plasters market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

Aluminum is the largest market of earthen plasters with a 28% share, globally. Earthen plasters products are used as a wall finish, consider brickwork, cob, or straw bale interiors or exteriors. It protects the building's structural and insulating components, as well as the texture and colour.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the earthen plasters market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of growing demand from roofs, masonary and walls application sectors. The market is also driven by foreign investments, supported by cheap labor and economical and accessible raw materials.

