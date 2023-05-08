Summersolt Helps Parents Find the Perfect Summer Camp Experience for their Kids
OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is just around the corner, and parents are planning how to keep their kids engaged and entertained during the long break from school. To make this process easier, Summersolt, a new mobile app, allows parents to search for summer camps for their kids, save their favorites, plan the family’s Summer schedule, and reserve spots with camp providers all in one place.
Summersolt gives you direct visibility into all the summer camps in the palm of your hand, taking away the headache of searching and booking summer camps across Michigan. Parents can search for camps based on various criteria such as age, location, activity type, and dates. They can then view detailed information about each camp, including schedules, activities, amenities, and pricing.
One of the standout features of Summersolt is that it allows parents to save their favorite camps to a personalized list, making it easy to compare and review their options. Additionally, parents can contact camp providers through Summersolt to ask questions, get more information, and even book their child's spot.
"We know that finding the right summer camp for your child can be a challenging and time-consuming process," said Nial Darbey, Founder and CTO of Summersolt. "Our experience is designed to simplify the search process and provide parents with all the information they need to make an informed decision. We are proud to serve parents through our innovative solution."
The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and coming soon on Google Play.
"We're excited to launch this new experience for parents to find the perfect summer camp for their kids," said Nial Darbey. "We're confident that our app will save parents time and effort in their search for summer camps and provide them with one less thing to worry about as the Summer break approaches."
Nial Darbey
