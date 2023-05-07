Suspect Sought in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2400 Block of Shannon Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense, that occurred on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast.

At approximately 10:50 pm, the suspects and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.