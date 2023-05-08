Williston Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1002806

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 7, 2023 at 1527 hours

STREET: 6001 VT Route 108 South

TOWN: Cambridge

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Gonyea

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? N/A

HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Heritage Softail Classic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side

INJURIES: Moderate

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 7, 2023 at approximately 1527 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to the area of 6001 VT Route 108 South in Cambridge for a report of a single motorcycle crash. Troopers along with Cambridge Fire Department and Fairfax Rescue arrived on scene and located a male operator of the motorcycle with moderate injuries sustained from the crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the operator, Joseph Gonyea (61) of Alburg was traveling south on VT Route 108, navigating the left hand corner prior to the entrance of the Notch Road entrance when he reportedly hit a stone / loose gravel in the roadway resulting in him to lose control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail.

Gonyea was transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Stone’s Auto was dispatched to remove the motorcycle from the roadway.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111