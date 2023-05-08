Williston Barracks / Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1002806
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 7, 2023 at 1527 hours
STREET: 6001 VT Route 108 South
TOWN: Cambridge
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Gonyea
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? N/A
HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Heritage Softail Classic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side
INJURIES: Moderate
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 7, 2023 at approximately 1527 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to the area of 6001 VT Route 108 South in Cambridge for a report of a single motorcycle crash. Troopers along with Cambridge Fire Department and Fairfax Rescue arrived on scene and located a male operator of the motorcycle with moderate injuries sustained from the crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the operator, Joseph Gonyea (61) of Alburg was traveling south on VT Route 108, navigating the left hand corner prior to the entrance of the Notch Road entrance when he reportedly hit a stone / loose gravel in the roadway resulting in him to lose control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail.
Gonyea was transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Stone’s Auto was dispatched to remove the motorcycle from the roadway.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111