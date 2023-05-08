Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 8, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak.
Closed to media.
