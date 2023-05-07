Submit Release
Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered To Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Mass Shooting in Allen, Texas

Governor Ned Lamont

05/07/2023

Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered To Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Mass Shooting in Allen, Texas

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas on Saturday – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“I am sickened and heartbroken by another mass casualty shooting of innocent people at the hands of someone with an AR-15-style assault weapon,” Governor Lamont said. “Our elected leaders in Congress have become too complacent and comfortable with doing nothing to protect Americans from this epidemic of gun violence. The overwhelming majority of Americans support meaningful reforms on gun violence prevention, and it is far past time that Congress acts.”

