/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Toronto Pearson Gears Up for the Busy Summer Travel Season and Passenger Experience Improvements/

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), Deborah Flint, provides an update on initiatives put in place to smooth the travel experience ahead of the busy summer travel season.

Date:

Monday, May 8, 2023


Time:

Remarks at 10:00 AM, EST
A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.


Location:

Toronto Pearson Airport
International Arrivals - Terminal 1      


Media Teleconference Line:


Local: 416-764-8682
North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0549  
Confirmation #: 679443


Notes:

Media to please use the following form to RSVP.


Parking:

Media to park in T1 Parking Lot on Level 4 Arrivals or Level 5 Departures. 
Follow signs for South Bridge to arrive at the Terminal. 
Take escalators on the left or elevator one level down and proceed to international arrivals. 

 

