Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, to make a funding announcement under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence (ITAAGGV) to help support a variety of initiatives to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities.

He will be joined by the Honourable Michael S. Kerzner, Solicitor General for Ontario, Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga - Streetsville, Maninder Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton-East, Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North, Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga - Malton, Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South and Chief of Peel Regional Police Nishan Duraiappah, and President of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino, Minister Kerzner, and Chief Duraiappah will take questions from the media.

Monday, May 8, 2023

9:30 a.m. EDT

Peel Regional Police Headquarters
7150 Mississauga Road
Mississauga, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

