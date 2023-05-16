SabersPro Brings the Evolution of Sabers to a Galaxy Not So Far Away
Durable construction and sturdy design make these crafted neopixel sabers perfect for display and dueling.
Master the saber and perfect your skills!”SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t worry saber enthusiasts; get ready to ignite a passion for the greater universe once again. For generations, we have been captivated by the intergalactic franchise's iconic weapons and fighting techniques. From the first time Kenobi brandishes his legendary blue lightsaber to Ren and his red cross hilt all the way to the fabled black Darksaber in The Mandalorian, these incredible pieces of fandom send our minds to a blended world of historical battle and science fiction delight.
While the official Canon may not mention much about the actual evolution of the saber, fans from all over the globe have tried to fill in the gaps as best as possible. Disney is doing its best to support some of the theories by releasing the “proto-saber” in Secrets of the Empire. This was an attempt to emulate the first saber used by the ancient force wielding Light side. They have even used Rebels as a vehicle for normalizing the cross guard variety of sabers as the Light confront the Darkside in different battles. But that is part of the draw of this weapon. From the High Empire to the Modern Galaxy, we want to learn more about how such power can be molded.
“It has been one of our greatest joys to craft sabers from the fan world,” says Lev, the co-owner of SabersPro. “There are endless creations around the galaxy through the films, books, comics, and now streaming shows all over Disney Plus. It gives our artisans and designers plenty of inspiration for any new designs we know will fly off the shelves.”
There was some additional information on sabers from the now non-canonical Legends comic series. This was where Dark Horse comics used the series Dawn of the Jedi to introduce force-powered sabers used by both the Light and the Dark via a crystal. Another version in Tales of the Jedi: The Golden Age of the Sith, described the proto-sabers as needing a massive power cell so they would not get overheated.
Today, SabersPro relies on the Canon of kyber crystals that channel the Force through the saber into magnificent weapons for both sides. These are the inspirations behind the incredible neopixel collector’s items and dueling sabers created by SabersPro that are taking the fan world by storm. With the durability for cosplaying or dueling, you can find any type of saber created with the same attention to detail as in films, books, video games, and more.
“We are thrilled to offer fans some of the most stunning innovative sabers from our collection,” continues Lev. “Our commitment to continuing the evolution of these incredible pieces will only grow stronger the more source material blending we do every single year.”
SabersPro's neopixel sabers are not just for show. They are built to withstand the rigors of dueling, with sturdy construction that ensures durability and longevity. Whether a seasoned duelist or a casual fan, these sabers are sure to impress. In addition to their incredible neopixel sabers, SabersPro also offers a wide range of accessories, including stands and cases. With their commitment to quality and customer service, SabersPro is quickly becoming a favorite among fans worldwide.
Learn more by visiting the world of sabers at www.saberspro.com. Be sure to ask about the various versions of sabers available and browse through the Canon-inspired creations sure to delight any fan, cosplayer, duelist, or collector – no matter the saber evolution.
