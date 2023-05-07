Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Polk Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in the 4600 block of Polk Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:40 pm, the suspects, seated in a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, May 5, 2023, 30-year-old Jamal Coleman, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).