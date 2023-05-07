Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,739 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Polk Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in the 4600 block of Polk Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:40 pm, the suspects, seated in a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, May 5, 2023, 30-year-old Jamal Coleman, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Polk Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more