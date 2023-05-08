New book uncovers ways to cope with grief
A beautiful story of love transforming deep grief
Balboa Press, A Hay House Company, and Lindsay Stanton are proud to offer the debut work from Lindsay Stanton, The Enduring and Everlasting, A Personal Story of Love Transforming Deep Grief, available in bookstores everywhere now!
— Lindsay Stanton
The Enduring and Everlasting, A Personal Story of Love Transforming Deep Grief, is a beautiful story of how love can transcend the physical world. In this non-fiction work the author explores grief to help others navigate their own loss in a beautiful and transformative way.
“I have so much joy in the release of this very channeled book. I have so much gratitude in the guidance I received to write and provide this book as a resource for others navigating their grief. I am in awe of the phenomenal testimonials and beautiful feedback I have already received”, Lindsay Stanton, author. Grief is defined as experiencing deep sorrow, especially caused by the passing of a loved one. Throughout our lifetimes most of us will be faced with loss. A deep loss of someone very close to us, for many this is a spouse, child, a friend or loved one that impacts our daily lives. Those of us who have experienced such loss feel overwhelmed, struggle to see moving forward with life and our future. We lack resources and tools to help us navigate our fears and feelings, additionally there is an enormous gap in language to understand our relationship with our loved one who passed. “Receiving signs, understanding that our soul never dies, and building a communication system with my soulmate on the other side literally saved my life. The Enduring and Everlasting is our story, our pathway, that will help others build the same type of pathways and communication with their loved ones who have passed. The first section gives my husband and I’s stories, insights into our partnership. The second section tells the amazing signs and communication I started to receive after his passing. The third and final section breaks down usable tools, a how to guide if you will, of methods and modalities that worked for me (us)”, Stanton. The book helps people see the universe and our relationships, our love is endless, our love truly has no limits or bonds. The powerful information in this book will shift the way people grieve, heal and live.
Testimonials:
"10/10 would recommend to anyone experiencing grief or wanting to get their hands on a true love story!"
"I haven't been able to put it down, you can feel the love connection pulsating through your body as your read this love story! Grief is such a touchy, rocky subject but Lindsay's book helps guide you through the transformation/process with life on the other side! ♥"
"An inspirational and emotional read. Love the insight the author gives for connecting to our soul's purpose. Truly heartwarming to remember our loved ones are "everlasting". Highly recommend!"
"I loved this book. Inspiration and hope is what this book provides!"
