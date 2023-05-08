NY Football Legend Lawrence Taylor Stands With Music Beats Cancer To Honor Cancer Survivors
Music Beats Cancer will launch its first annual Celebrating Survivors: A Concert Fundraiser on Thursday, June 8, 2023.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Beats Cancer will launch its first annual Celebrating Survivors: A Concert Fundraiser on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Terminal 5 in New York City, during National Cancer Survivor Month.
New York Giants Hall-of-Famer Lawrence Taylor “L.T.” will kick off the event, which features a performance by the celebrated Led Zeppelin cover band Get The Led Out (GTLO). Press passes are available for the pre-event celebrity Red Carpet from 6-7:30 p.m. EST and the concert from 7:30-10:30 p.m. EST.
“We salute those who are doing what they can to live with and beyond their cancers. More work needs to be done to improve patient outcomes. Biomedical innovators are key if we wish to see change in the war on cancer, and they need our support now more than ever,” said Music Beats Cancer founder Dr. Mona S. Jhaveri.
Music Beats Cancer’s mission is to increase the number of cancer-fighting technologies in the product-development pipeline so that more solutions make it to those in need. The nonprofit empowers people to support the advancement of new solutions and promising treatments for cancer. Doing so addresses the “Valley of Death,” the severe funding gap that commonly forces start-ups to abandon their work. Most of these promising start-ups will fail before they can prove their possibility, not because their ideas are bad but because they lack the critical funding to succeed. Music Beats Cancer wants to change this.
For more information and to purchase tickets or access the red carpet, please visit https://rb.gy/np7wf.
For press passes, interviews, and other media requests, please contact david.watkins@otterpr.com and visit musicbeatscancer.org.
# # #
David Watkins
Music Beats Cancer
+1 8006486854
email us here