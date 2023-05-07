/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON INDIGENOUS SHELTERS & TRANSITIONAL HOUSING/
OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to new Indigenous shelters and transitional housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria.
|
Date:
|
May 8, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
9:00 AM ET
|
|
|
Location:
|
House of Commons Foyer
West Block, Parliament Hill
111 Wellington Street, Ottawa ON
K1A 0A9
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/07/c0267.html
