One Trooper And Two Sheriff Deputies Shot Responding To A Burglary; Suspect In Custody

May 7, 2023

(PORT DEPOSIT, MD) – A suspect is in custody after a trooper and two deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office were shot while responding to a burglary in Cecil County.

The accused is identified Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, 23, of Elkton, Maryland. After consultation with the Cecil County State’s Attorney, Donnelly is charged with three counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder and three counts of first- and second-degree assault, first degree burglary, and reckless endangerment. Donnelly is currently being processed at the North East Barrack.

Both deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office are currently being treated for their injuries sustained during the incident at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. The trooper was transported to University of Maryland Harford Memorial where he has been treated for his injuries and released.

Shortly before midnight this morning, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a neighbor in reference to a burglary in progress at a residence in the unit block of Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit. Two Cecil County Sheriff Deputies and one trooper from the North East Barrack responded to the call for service.

During the investigation, a suspect was believed to be inside the home. Four sheriff deputies and one trooper responded and entered the residence. The preliminary investigation indicates that two of the deputies and the trooper entered the backyard of the property when they were hit by shots fired by the suspect. All three were struck.

The suspect fled into a nearby wood line. No shots were fired by the deputies or troopers on the scene.

Additional police responded to the scene and immediately set up a perimeter. Cecil County Department of Emergency Services sent out a reverse 9-1-1 call to alert nearby residents of the police activity.

State Police investigators are obtaining a search warrant for the house where the shooting occurred. A shotgun was recovered from the scene.

Maryland State Police from the North East and JFK Memorial Highway Barracks and several units including, the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (STATE) Team, Homicide Unit, K-9, Aviation and the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to assist in the manhunt for the suspect. Deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and their Special Response Team (SRT) responded along with officers from Rising Sun Police Department, Perryville Police Department, North East Police Department, Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Natural Resources Police. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., police received a phone call in reference to a suspicious man at a convenience store located in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit, approximately ¾ mile from the scene of the shooting. Police were advised he was soliciting customers for a ride.

Troopers from the North East Barrack and members of the Maryland State Police STATE team responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect, later identified as Donnelly. The on-scene investigation indicated his involvement in the shooting. Donnelly was placed in police custody and transported to the North East Barrack.

Both sheriff deputies and the trooper injured during the incident remain on administrative leave. The investigation continues…