/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, May 7, 2023/

OTTAWA, ON , May 6, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

London, United Kingdom

9:00 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will hold a media scrum.



Note for media:



10:30 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


2:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada.



Closed to media


National Capital Region, Canada

4:30 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.



Closed to media


