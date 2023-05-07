Submit Release
Smart travel card launched to promote digital transformation

VIETNAM, May 7 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Viet – Smart Travel Card was officially launched by Tourism Information Technology Centre (TITC) under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism on Friday.

It aims to introduce new utilities applied in the digital transformation of the tourism industry with tour operators and tour guides' community, opening up new opportunities in tourism operation and business in Việt Nam.

The Smart Travel Card is a product of the programme "Vietnamese card - one national card" hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. It is integrated into the fields of tourism, health care, banks, trade, transportation and education, supporting users with one-touch and online payment.

The card has also been integrated into the “Vietnam Travel” application. When downloading the application, in addition to the smart travel card, tourists have an opportunity to use an ecosystem of technology utilities such as booking airline tickets and hotels, buying e-tickets, looking up tourist digital maps, and searching for businesses providing travel services.

According to Hoàng Quốc Hòa, deputy director of the TITC, three key products, namely Smart Travel Card, Vietnam Travel application and Tourism Management and Business platform, are widely used in the tourism community in Việt Nam with the goal of promoting digitalisation of the tourism industry, 

Bùi Văn Dũng, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tour Guides' Association, said that the smart travel card would facilitate the operation of tourism managers team as well as encourage creativity in the application of digital technology to support tourism development. — VNS

