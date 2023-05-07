Submit Release
The 70th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival cancelled for this afternoon

MACAU, May 7 - Due to weather conditions, the organizers announced that the 70th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival has been cancelled for this afternoon, and would like to residents and tourists for their understanding and support.

For more information about the Macau Grand Prix, please visit the official Macau Grand Prix website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, download the Macau Grand Prix mobile app, follow the Facebook, WeChat and Weibo accounts of the Macau Grand Prix, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

