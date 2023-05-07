Self Services Technologies Market to Grow at 10.55% CAGR by 2030 | Current Trends, Forecast & Growth Drivers

Self Services Technologies Market Forecast

Rise in demand for self service machines and automated devices, wireless communication and remote management affects the self service technology industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global self service technologies market was valued at $32.23 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $88.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.55%.

The global self services technologies market is impacted by factors, such as upsurge in the demand for automated systems, growth of self services technology industry in developing countries, technology advancements, and rise in trend of card skimming. However, government regulation and mature market are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

On the basis of type, the ATM segment dominated the global self services technologies market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the self services technologies market forecast period. This is because, ATMs have emerged as multifunctional machines in the recent years, offering customers with services, such as cash deposit, bill payments, and account statements, which was only limited to cash dispense in past.

This additional service has benefited banks and financial institutions in their efforts to improve revenue margin, save operating time, and provide comfort to customers. This is widely adopted as the key strategy by major players in the ATM market to focus on expanding their geographical presence.

Post COVID-19, the global self services technologies market was valued at $32.23 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $88.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.55%. The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the face of self service in healthcare, manufacturing, and other non-retail sectors. The pandemic has radically shifted consumer and business behavior.

With increased distancing and stringent regulations, businesses are forced to stop their operations, which limits their spending on opportunistic technologies. Despite the short-term social lockdown impact, the increased demand for groceries, medical supplies, general merchandise, and home improvement among shoppers forced businesses to adopt self-assisted technologies to promote social distancing and zero-touch practice. Furthermore, limited workforce availability due to lockdown and initiation of traveling and transportation has also led to extensive adoption of self service checkout systems.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the self services technologies market, which include Kiosk Information Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, HESS Cash System GabH & Co., Fujitsu, Glory Ltd., Azkoyen Group, Crane Co., Maas International Europe B.V., Vent-Rite, and IBM Corporation. This study includes market trends, self services technologies market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

